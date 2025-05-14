Tree falls onto Northside home during storm, no injuries reported

RICHMOND, Va. — A tree fell onto a house along the 600 block of Gladstone Avenue in Richmond's Northside during Tuesday's storms.

CBS 6 spoke to the homeowner shortly after, who said he had just left to pick up his kids from school when the incident occurred and no one was home at the time.

"It's a huge branch; it's another part of the tree. You could put that on the ground, and it will probably be half of the tree. That's how big it is. And then the hole on top of our roof looks like Bigfoot stomped his foot in there. I don't know. This is just ridiculous," the homeowner said.

The extent of the structural damage to the home is still being assessed.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.