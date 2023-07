CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A tree uprooted and fell on a Midlothian home as a powerful line of storms moved through Central Virginia Saturday evening.

It happened at a home along the 2600 block of Radstock Road.

Sources said that when the tree crashed through a room of the home that some of the debris hit a woman inside.

The woman was not seriously injured, according to to those sources.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.