Experts weigh in on how to prevent trees from falling during winter storms

RICHMOND, Va. — A homeowner on Richmond’s Southside was without transportation and electricity after a tree fell on their home over the weekend.

CBS 6 caught up with a C.S. Flournoy Inc. tree service crew at a home off Hull Street Road Monday morning after high winds split a massive maple tree in half.

One half of the tree smashed a car’s windshield and hood while also damaging several roof tiles. The other half of the tree fell and damaged a fence line in the backyard.

The tree also took down the home’s electricity line.

Warren Coffey with C.S. Flournoy said high winds toppled the tree, while they also received calls for service regarding trees brought down by wet ground and strong winds.

The fear is that more trees may come down due to those same conditions as an impending storm is forecast to move toward Central Virginia from Wednesday into Thursday.

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel forecasted a 3- to 6-inch snowfall range in Richmond, 6 to 9 inches to the south and east, including Petersburg, and then 9 to 12 inches of snow is expected in the Hampton Roads area.

Zach updates snowstorm heading to Virginia

Tree experts urge homeowners to have their property assessed every four to five years.

Before the storm arrives, Coffey recommends reducing weight within the tree’s canopy, also called thinning. He also suggests asking a tree expert to add bracing or cabling to support a tree’s weak trunk.

“I wouldn’t get up on a ladder to do any kind of trimming or anything like that. You can do your ornamental trees, like pear trees, apple trees, and low-canopy stuff,” said Warren Coffey, Flournoy’s production sales manager.

However, he urges residents to leave taller trees to the professionals.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.