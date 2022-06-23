Tree crashes through Chesterfield family's home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One Chesterfield family said they are grateful no one was hurt after a tree fell onto their home.

Bill and Carole Singleton's home on Swan Drive fell victim to Wednesday's strong storms.

Jeff Lupejkis said that he is glad that his neighbors are okay.

"It was quick, it was down in a matter of seconds. Thank goodness nobody was hurt."

Bill said that the sudden disaster still hasn't sunk in yet. Carole found herself taking an urgent call from her husband at work, informing her that there was a tree in their living room.

"I screamed, I said I gotta go. I come home and this is what I saw," Carole said.

Carole had left for work not long before the storm hit. Her daughter and grandchild had also just been at the home.

Bill was in a back bedroom away from the living room where the tree came crashing in.

"You never know when something like this could happen. It makes you appreciate your family even more," Bill said.

The Red Cross is providing the Singletons with blankets and temporary housing. The couple said their daughter has offered up her home as well.

"Life, things happen. We just have to roll with the punches and keep moving," Carole said.