Man wanted for deadly Virginia double shooting

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies are looking for a 27-year-old Petersburg man wanted for a deadly double shooting in Dinwiddie County Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to a home in the 14000 block of Halifax Road for the report of two people shot at 3 p.m..

"Investigators learned that two individuals had been shot outside of this residence and had been transported to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg," Major William Knott with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office said.

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Shone Lipston, of Prince George County, died of his injuries at the hospital, Knott said.

An 18-year-old woman was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, officials said.

Investigators obtained murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony warrants for 27-year-old Trebor-Marcellus Antonyo Randolph of Petersburg.

Sheriff’s investigators asked anyone with information about Randolph's whereabouts or about the shooting to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212

"This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be released at a later date," Knott said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.