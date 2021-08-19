Watch
Treasury Department to release impounded religious tiles

Matt Barakat/AP
Abolfazl Nahidian, of the Manassas Mosque in Manassas, Va., poses after after a press conference, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in which he and other Muslim leaders asked the Biden administration to release a set of religious tiles that have been confiscated because the shipment was considered a violation of sanctions on Iran. (AP PhotoMatt Barakat)
Posted at 10:37 AM, Aug 19, 2021
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Treasury Department is releasing a shipment of tiles that were intended for a northern Virginia mosque but were confiscated at Dulles International Airport after they were determined to have violated sanctions on Iran.

Word of the release came through the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which released a letter from the Treasury Department to attorneys representing the Manassas Mosque.

The tiles were a gift from a mosque in the Iranian city of Qom to the Virginia mosque and include verses from the Quran.

Imam Abolfazl Nahidian said the custom-made tiles were to be used in construction of a new mosque.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
