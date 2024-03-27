Watch Now
Chesterfield teaching assistant charged with assaulting student

Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 10:40:10-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County Schools teaching assistant was charged with assault after an incident at Meadowbrook High School.

"Police received a report [on Monday] that Travonna Kenyear, 57, had assaulted a juvenile male student at the school on March 25," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "After further investigation and consultation with the Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, police obtained a warrant for assault in relation to the incident for Kenyear on March 25."

Police have not yet released details about the nature of the assault.

Kenyear, of Richmond, was served with the releasable warrant on March 26.

This is a developing story. Anyone with more information can email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

