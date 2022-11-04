The man who killed a Virginia State Police Special Agent may stay in prison for the rest of his life

RICHMOND, Va. -- Travis Ball is serving a 36-year prison sentence for the 2017 murder of Virginia State Trooper Mike Walter. Now Richmond prosecutors are taking steps to keep Ball in prison for the rest of his life.

Ball, 35, appeared in court Friday morning where he was given a court-appointed attorney.

Since he has been imprisoned, Ball has been convicted of stabbing another inmate and now faces charges in connection with another attack.

Richmond prosecutors have charged Ball with violating good behavior on a felony offense. They are seeking to revoke his suspended sentence. That could lead to a life prison sentence for Ball

In May 2017, Ball killed Walter during a traffic stop in Richmond's Mosby Court housing community.

WTVR Travis Ball shot and killed Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter during a traffic stop in the Mosby Court public housing community in Richmond on May 26, 2017.





"Believing that he was wanted in Lancaster County for a probation violation, Ball resisted arrested and shot Special Agent Walter once in the head," a spokesperson for the Department of Justice said in a 2020 document. "Text messages found on Ball’s cellphone later revealed that two days prior to the murder he told his girlfriend he was not going back to jail and would 'end up killing something.'"

Ball is due back in court next week.

