Trapezium Brewing scraps plans for Church Hill taproom

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Petersburg-based brewery’s plan for a Church Hill offshoot is officially off the table.

Trapezium Brewing Co. has scrapped its efforts to open a satellite taproom at 520 N. 25th St.

Dave McCormack, who owns Trapezium and real estate firm Waukeshaw Development, said the decision against the Church Hill spot was made in part due to an overall slowdown in the craft beer industry. McCormack had also been planning to bring a taproom for Beale’s Beer, a brewery he owns in Bedford, to Yorktown, but those plans have similarly been scrapped.

