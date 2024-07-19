Model train show at Keystone Tractor Museum brings smiles with 'so many hidden details'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- The Keystone Antique Truck & Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights is hosting its massive model railroading event over the next two weekends.

Trains, Trucks & Tractors: Titans of Transportation showcases the best in model railroading in the Commonwealth on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 as well as Saturday July, 27 and Sunday, July 28.

The third annual event, which is sponsored by the RF&P Model Railroaders Club, will feature about a dozen trains all running at one time.

Organizers said it will be one of the largest model railroad layouts in Virginia.

“We have 130,000 square feet of trucks and tractors and 8500 square feet of trains in this one room," JM Gadoury with the RF&P Model Railroaders Club said.

The event has taken a week to come together. Each section, called a module, is unique.

"Every module is usually four to six feet bit," Gadoury said. "It’s got legs, the legs have to be set up and leveled. Once leveled, then the electrical gets plugged in."

WTVR

Rick Schabener with the River City 3 Railers said each member owns there own module, which "built to a standard" so the tracks line up.

"Then the individual member can do what ever scenery he wants,” Schabener explained.

And while it is easy to spot unique features like the circus or the airport, it is the minute details that bring smiles no matter the age.

“You got to look for those details, they’re so many hidden details on the layouts... You got to go search for them," Schabener said.

The museum also features hundreds of tractors, tractor trucks, fire engines, vintage cars, antique toys and much more.

Admission to the model train event is covered with the price of admission to the museum, which is $15 for adults and $10 for students 6-17. Children 5 and under are free with paid adult admission.

Keystone Antique Truck & Tractor Museum is located off Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights.

