Model train show at Keystone Tractor Museum brings smiles: 'The realism is awesome'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- If you’re looking for a unique way to beat the heat this weekend, the Keystone Antique Truck & Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights is hosting a massive model railroading event.

Trains, Trucks & Tractors: Titans of Transportation showcases the best in model railroading in the Commonwealth on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 6 as well as Saturday July, 22 and Sunday, July 23.

The event, which is sponsored by the RF&P Model Railroaders Club, will feature about a dozen trains all running at one time. Organizers said it will be one of the largest model railroad layouts in Virginia.

The museum also features hundreds of tractors, tractor trucks, fire engines, vintage cars, antique toys and much more.

Admission to the model train event is covered with the price of admission to the museum, which is $10 for adults and $5 for students 6-17. Children 5 and under are free with paid adult admission.

Keystone Antique Truck & Tractor Museum is located off Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights.

