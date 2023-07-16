Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Model train show at Keystone Tractor Museum brings smiles: 'The realism is awesome'

Model train show at Keystone Tractor Museum brings smiles: 'The realism is awesome'
Poster image (47).jpg
Posted at 8:07 PM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 20:07:35-04

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- If you’re looking for a unique way to beat the heat this weekend, the Keystone Antique Truck & Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights is hosting a massive model railroading event.

Trains, Trucks & Tractors: Titans of Transportation showcases the best in model railroading in the Commonwealth on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 6 as well as Saturday July, 22 and Sunday, July 23.

The event, which is sponsored by the RF&P Model Railroaders Club, will feature about a dozen trains all running at one time. Organizers said it will be one of the largest model railroad layouts in Virginia.

The museum also features hundreds of tractors, tractor trucks, fire engines, vintage cars, antique toys and much more.

Poster image (49).jpg

Admission to the model train event is covered with the price of admission to the museum, which is $10 for adults and $5 for students 6-17. Children 5 and under are free with paid adult admission.

Keystone Antique Truck & Tractor Museum is located off Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone