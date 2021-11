ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. -- Several children are injured after a crash involving a school bus and a train on Wednesday.

At 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Rockingham County.

Several children on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

