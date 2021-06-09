Train derails in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway to determine what caused a CSX train to derail in Richmond.

Fire crews were called to Tredegar Street in Richmond at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Richmond Fire Department

Once on scene, they reported 16 cars of a CSX freight train went off the track, according to a Richmond Fire spokesperson.

"No injuries were reported. Our crews, fortunately, found no hazards," the spokesperson wrote in a tweet.

The impacted area was near Texas Beach and the North Bank Trail, according to the fire department.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.