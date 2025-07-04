Inaugural 'Trailways Classic Cruise-In' car show in Petersburg draws hundreds

PETERSBURG, Va. — Parts of Washington Street in Petersburg were shut down for four hours on Friday as the first-ever Trailways Classic Cruise-In car show brought smiles to hundreds of faces from across Central Virginia.

More than 150 classic cars, motorcycles and vintage vans were parked in front of and around the historic Trailways Bus Station, now known as Griffin Lounge, keeping spectators busy as they walked around gazing at the pristine motor vehicles.

"We have a wide range of cars and just people and energy is beautiful, we have live music, we have 2 DJs. We have beautiful pastries, the best coffee, just love, good energy and we're celebrating a very special day, the 4th of July," said Faris Al Sanabani, owner of Griffin Lounge.

Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham highlighted the historical significance of the event.

"Today is an opportunity for us to go back in time and do a flash back and having all these old cars parked in front of the old historic Trailways Bus Station, to create our own iconic photo in 2025, showcasing the history of our City, and showing we are moving forward yet we are preserving our past," Parham said.

Al Sanabani told CBS 6 that because of the turnout of cars and people, it's guaranteed this event will happen again next year, and he believes it will be bigger and better than this year.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube