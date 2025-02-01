Richmond therapist explains how tragic events like recent plane crash can impact mental health: 'Hard to bear'

RICHMOND, Va. — For many people, the last 48 hours have felt somber to say the least.

James Harris, like millions of others, heard the news and saw the video of Wednesday night’s tragic plane crash over the Potomac that left 67 people dead.

"It was traumatic. I thought it was scary, and I thought it was, you know, just hard to bear," Harris said. "Even though it might not be somebody that's related to you or close to you, but you know, the regard for human life is still prevalent. So it could be impactful, especially for the people who are in that National Capital Region who may have heard noises or traffic was shut down. That anxiety can start to increase now too, because, you know, you got a loved one that's potentially going on a trip or return, and now you're even more heightened."

The Richmond therapist and founder of Men To Heal says the video paired with the sheer sadness surrounding the loss of so many can take a toll on anyone.

And as a veteran, Harris says he understands how the graphic nature of the video itself can be triggering.

"Trauma impacts people differently. We all have different resiliency levels. We are we grieve differently as well," Harris said. "Seeing those things repeatedly, yes, it can form a sense of trigger for some people."

With that he says it’s especially important during times like this people are cautious with how much they consume.

"It's human life at the end of the day. So you got to ensure that you are one moderating the content that you're receiving, whether it's from social media, news, media outlets or whatever you're reading, because it can take a toll on you," Harris explained.

In moments where your heart may be heavy, Harris recommends taking time to do something that grounds you whether that’s a moment alone or with others.

"Find family or community to build with and appreciate those moments," he said. "And then, of course, I would say, increase your self care, whether it's proper nutrition, exercise, meditating, listen to music, journaling, just doing different things."

And he says know that it’s perfectly OK to feel any level of sadness surrounding this tragic event.

"You can grieve somebody else without actually knowing them or meeting them," Harris said. "Think of it as you're grieving a situation, not necessarily a person, because we can live vicariously through people like it doesn't have to be your son or your brother. You can have a son or a brother or a mom, and you can understand how it feels"

Harris added that no matter what your feeling surrounding this situation to give yourself and those around you grace.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

