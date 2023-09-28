RPD: Traffic stop near middle school ends with police chase, woman hit by car

RICHMOND, Va. -- A downtown Richmond traffic stop gone wrong ended with two people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

A call came in to police just after 5 p.m. Thursday, after police initiated a traffic stop in Downtown Richmond. The traffic stop was initiated after a separate call came in for a hit-and-run.

The suspect in the traffic stop drove off, lost control of their vehicle, and hit a woman in a minivan in the process. The suspect also hit parked cars in the area of Martin Luther King Middle School.

Both the suspect and victim were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hit and run and eluding charges have been filed against the driver involved in the crash.

