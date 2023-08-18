Watch Now
Traffic stop on I-95 causes miles of backup in Hanover County

Posted at 8:01 AM, Aug 18, 2023
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A traffic stop Friday morning on Interstate 95 causes miles of delays near Doswell.

Virginia State Police said they conducted the stop at milemarker 97 in Hanover County and found that two of the people in the vehicle were wanted.

They didn't say what led to the traffic stop and have not said what those people were wanted for.

The individuals were taken into custody without incident.

But during the process, one southbound lane was closed during morning rush hour traffic.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

