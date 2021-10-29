Police to target these busy area roads next week after 4 deadly wrecks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Officers will begin a "traffic enforcement operation" along Route 10 and Route 1 in the Chester and Enon area next week after several deadly wrecks.

Officers will target "speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving and mobile device use while driving" from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6, Chesterfield Police said in a news release Friday.

Police will also focus on pedestrian safety, according to officials with the police department said.

As a result, police will patrol Route 10 and Route 1 and connecting roads like Chester Road, Harrowgate Road, Curtis Street, Osborne Road and Rivers Bend Boulevard, officials said.

The traffic enforcement operation comes after four fatal crashes in the Chester/Enon area over the past year.

"As always, police encourage all motorists to buckle up and drive safely and all pedestrians to be visible to drivers, wear reflective clothing, carry a flashlight and cross the roadway in well-lit areas," police said.

