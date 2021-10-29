Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police to target these busy area roads next week after 4 deadly wrecks

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Police Lights Generic
PoliceLightsGeneric02212021b.jpg
Posted at 1:02 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 14:03:58-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Officers will begin a "traffic enforcement operation" along Route 10 and Route 1 in the Chester and Enon area next week after several deadly wrecks.

Officers will target "speeding, reckless driving, red-light running, impaired driving and mobile device use while driving" from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6, Chesterfield Police said in a news release Friday.

Police will also focus on pedestrian safety, according to officials with the police department said.

As a result, police will patrol Route 10 and Route 1 and connecting roads like Chester Road, Harrowgate Road, Curtis Street, Osborne Road and Rivers Bend Boulevard, officials said.

The traffic enforcement operation comes after four fatal crashes in the Chester/Enon area over the past year.

"As always, police encourage all motorists to buckle up and drive safely and all pedestrians to be visible to drivers, wear reflective clothing, carry a flashlight and cross the roadway in well-lit areas," police said.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copy of Virginia Voter Guide.png

Virginia Politics

Election 2021 Virginia Voter Guide