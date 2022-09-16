Watch Now
Tractor-trailer overturns on Interstate 85 in Petersburg

Posted at 12:03 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 12:03:30-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- An overturned tractor-trailer has closed lanes on Interstate 85 south in Petersburg.

"All southbound lanes of I-85 are closed near the Squirrel Level Road Exit (mile marker 65) due to a vehicle crash," VDOT advised at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 16. "Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays."

Virginia State Police have not yet released information about the crash, nor any injuries that may have occurred as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

