Tractor-trailer hits, kills man standing on I-95 in Virginia

April 24, 2025
PETERSBURG, Va. — A 21-year-old man was killed early Thursday while standing on Interstate 95 in Petersburg.

“At approximately 12:51 a.m., a 2024 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling south on Interstate 95 near the 52-mile marker when it struck a 21-year-old man who was in the travel lane,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The Petersburg man died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.”

The 52-mile marker is near the Bank Street exit.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
