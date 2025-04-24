Tractor-trailer hits, kills man standing on I-95 in Virginia

PETERSBURG, Va. — A 21-year-old man was killed early Thursday while standing on Interstate 95 in Petersburg.

“At approximately 12:51 a.m., a 2024 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling south on Interstate 95 near the 52-mile marker when it struck a 21-year-old man who was in the travel lane,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The Petersburg man died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.”

The 52-mile marker is near the Bank Street exit.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

