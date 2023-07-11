Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Tractor-trailer hit curb, blew tire before crashing off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

Guard rail damaged at CBBT
Posted at 7:01 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 07:02:33-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The driver of the tractor-trailer who crashed off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel last month struck a curb and blew a tire before crashing through a guardrail and into the water.

That information came from a crash report by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. It happened on June 22.

U.S. Coast Guard officials confirmed that the driver of the tractor-trailer, Christopher A. Scott, 36, of Henrico, Virginia, was the only one inside the vehicle. His body was recovered from the water on June 23.

The report said the tractor-trailer hit the curb in the northbound lanes, 51 feet south of the mile 1 post. It caused the front, driver's side side tire to blow out before the truck crashed through the guard rail.

Diagram of CBBT incident

Debris flew into the southbound lanes, damaging a vehicle and injuring a driver, according to the report.

The report did not say what caused the truck to hit the curb prior to the crash.

CBBT officials said northbound traffic on the bridge was down to a single lane as crews made repairs to the curb and guardrail.

This is not the first time an incident like this has happened on the CBBT. There have been at least five other times in recent years when a large truck has crashed over the side of the CBBT. The most recent occurred in 2020.

Guard rail damaged at CBBT

News

Tractor-trailer driver who went off CBBT identified as 36-year-old Henrico man

Jay Greene
12:33 PM, Jun 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone