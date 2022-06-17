Tractor-trailer fire closes part of I-95 in Stafford

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer fire and diesel spill shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Courthouse Road exit late Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said crews are at the scene near milemarker 139.

As of 4 a.m., one lane had reopened, but the center and right lanes remain closed, VDOT said.

Motorists should expect significant delays, with several miles of congestion approaching the scene.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!