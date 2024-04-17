Tractor trailer fire shuts down I-64 in Norfolk

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police say that eastbound Interstate 64 in the city of Norfolk is currently closed due to a tractor trailer fire.

The fire was first reported at 5:43 a.m. this morning at the 273 mile marker in the city.

Officials tell CBS 6 that there are no reported injuries at this time and a diversion has been set up at 15th view.

The fire is currently out and work is being done to remove the vehicle from traffic lanes.

Currently it is not known when the Interstate will fully reopen.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!