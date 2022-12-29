Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The clean-up process following a tractor-trailer fire has closed lanes on I-295 in eastern Henrico County.

"Two southbound lanes are closed near VA-5E Exit 22A (Mile Marker 22) due to a tractor-trailer fire," VDOT advised. "Clean up is expected to continue through the morning rush."

VDOT said drivers should use alternate routes or expect delays.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.