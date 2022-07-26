Tractor-trailer driver charged after crash blocks Henrico ramp

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer driver was charged following a crash on the ramp from Interstate 295 southbound to Interstate 64 Eastbound (28A Exit) in eastern Henrico, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash was reported at about 1:47 p.m. on July 26, 2022.

"Upon arrival, the troopers observed a 2020 Freightliner that had overturned and was blocking the entire ramp," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The driver was operating his tractor-trailer at speeds too fast for the exit ramp. As a result, the tractor-trailer began to skid and struck the jersey wall causing the vehicle to overturn."

Virginia State Police

The driver was injured in the crash and issued a summons for reckless driving.

The crash blocked travel lanes for several hours.

The investigation into the crash remained ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.