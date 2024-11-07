Watch Now
Driver charged in tractor-trailer crash that closed I-95 in Richmond

Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder. Motorists should seek alternate routes.
RICHMOND, Va. — Interstate 95 South in Richmond has reopened after a tractor-trailer hauling industrial-size paper rolls crashed closing all lanes near Broad Street at mile marker 75.3 on Thursday morning.

That is near the I-95 and I-64 split and the affected area spanned from Belvidere Street to the Bryan Park interchange.

"At approximately 2:30 a.m., troopers arrived at the scene to find the tractor-trailer on its side. The driver, 33-year-old Savanna Purdue of North Carolina, was traveling southbound in the left lane when the incident occurred. Purdue was en route back to North Carolina when the load she was hauling shifted, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "She is being charged with reckless driving and improper passing."

No one was hurt in the crash which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
