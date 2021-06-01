Watch
1 dead after tractor-trailer crashes off I-95 in Petersburg

Posted at 12:13 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 12:14:02-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Virginia State Police said at least one person has died after a crash on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning that involved a tractor-trailer hauling grain.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer ran off the road to the right side near milemarker 50 in Petersburg, striking some trees in the process.

The crash happened around 11 a.m.

Troopers are still investigating.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

