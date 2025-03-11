Watch Now
Crash closes Interstate 95 lanes in Hanover County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 11, 2025
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 98 (Route 30/Kings Dominion) in Hanover County, Virginia.

"All northbound travel lanes of I-95 are closed near Route 30 (mile marker 98) due to an overturned car hauling trailer," VDOT said in a traffic alert.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

