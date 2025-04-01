Photos show crashed tractor-trailer blocking Virginia interstate

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. —A crashed tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 295 South in Prince George County, Virginia, according to VDOT.

Photos from the scene showed the tractor-trailer on its side, blocking all travel lanes near the County Road exit — mile marker 3.

"The truck overturned blocking all lanes and was not hauling hazardous materials. There were no other vehicles involved and no injuries are reported," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The driver will be charged with reckless driving. We will be working with VDOT to clean up from the spill and set up detours."



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.