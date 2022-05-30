Tractor-trailer crashes down embankment from I-95 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A tractor-trailer ran off the side of Interstate 95 and down an embankment Monday morning near the Washington and Wythe Street exit, according to Virginia State Police.

The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved and it was not carrying hazardous materials.

State Police said the driver, 39-year-old Jeffrey Stanavich of Maryland, was not injured in the crash. He was charged with failured to maintain a vehicle in a lane of travel.

This crash remains under investigation.

