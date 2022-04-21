Tractor-trailer crash closes southbound lanes on I-95 in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 56 are closed as Virginia State Police respond to a tractor-trailer crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. when a tractor-trailer tried to avoid debris and overcorrected, causing the truck to overturn, according to State Police.

44-year-old Wayne Johnson of Georgia was identified as the driver of the tractor-trailer. Troopers said he was taken to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The truck was empty and not hauling any cargo at the time of the crash.

Traffic is currently being routed off of I-95 onto Woods Edge Road at Exit 58. The Virginia Department of Transportation said there was a 6.5 mile backup as of 9 a.m.

This crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

