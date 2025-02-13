Avoid the area! Crash involving tractor trailer closes lanes on Interstate 95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed the center and right travel lanes of Interstate 95 north near Route 10 in Chesterfield County.

The crash occurred at mile marker 59.7, resulting in five miles of backups.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delays during their morning commute.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

