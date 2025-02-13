Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Avoid the area! Crash involving tractor trailer closes lanes on Interstate 95

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb. 13, 2025
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed the center and right travel lanes of Interstate 95 north near Route 10 in Chesterfield County.

The crash occurred at mile marker 59.7, resulting in five miles of backups.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delays during their morning commute.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Go wine tasting with TheBlackSommRVA on Eat It, Virginia

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone