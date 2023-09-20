Tractor-trailer crash closes lanes on Interstate 95 North in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- The northbound right and center lanes on Interstate 95 are currently closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The closed lanes are near State Route 288 at mile marker 62.9. The crashed truck apparently struck the overpass and consequently caused debris to spill on the highway.

Debris is currently in the right lane of the highway and the off-ramp of 288.

No injuries have been reported.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to avoid this section of I-95.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.



