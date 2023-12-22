Tractor-trailer crash closes 295 lanes in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A tractor-trailer crash has closed Interstate 295 North in Chesterfield County, according to VDOT.

Video posted to Facebook showed a flipped car between two damaged tractor-trailer trucks, one of which seemed to belong to Amazon.

One of the trucks, it appeared, lost its load on the interstate as a result of the crash.

The crash has all lanes of 295 N closed near Route 10 West, at mile marker 17.5, in Chester.

