Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Tractor-trailer crash closes 295 lanes in Chesterfield

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 22, 2023
Posted at 9:37 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 09:54:02-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A tractor-trailer crash has closed Interstate 295 North in Chesterfield County, according to VDOT.

Video posted to Facebook showed a flipped car between two damaged tractor-trailer trucks, one of which seemed to belong to Amazon.

One of the trucks, it appeared, lost its load on the interstate as a result of the crash.

The crash has all lanes of 295 N closed near Route 10 West, at mile marker 17.5, in Chester.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone