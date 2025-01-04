Watch Now
Fuel truck crash closes Interstate 64 west in Goochland: 'Seek alternate routes'

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A wreck involving a tractor-trailer carrying fuel early Saturday has closed all lanes of Interstate 64 west in Goochland County "for an extended period," officials warned Saturday.

VDOT officials said in an email around 3:15 a.m. that the wreck happened near Oilville Road.

"Travel lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period," officials wrote in a 9 a.m. email.

The interstate is closed between the Rockville, Manakin and Oilville exits.

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at the exit for Route 623 (Exit 173). The detour continues onto US-250 west, then Route 617 north before returning back onto the interstate.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes," officials warned.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

