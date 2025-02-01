Road rage involving tractor-trailer drivers leads to interstate death, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A road rage shooting led to a deadly crash on Interstate 295 in Henrico County, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Virginia State Police have not released many details about the incident other than the time and location.

"We are currently investigating a two-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers that occurred on January 31, 2025, at approximately 11:30 p.m.," a Virginia State Police spokesperson told CBS 6. "The crash took place on southbound Interstate 295 at the 25-mile marker in Henrico."

Mile marker 25 is where Interstate 295 meets Route 895 in eastern Henrico.

"One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers are working to identify the deceased and notify the next of kin," the Virginia State Police spokesperson continued.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information, photos, or video to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube