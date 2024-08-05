Tracking Tropical Storm Debby: Virginia could get up to 10 inches of rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tropical Storm Debby could dump between six to 10 inches of rain in parts of Virginia later this week.

Debby slammed Florida on Monday with catastrophic flooding and could bring potentially record-setting rain to Georgia and South Carolina.

The storm made landfall on the gulf coast of Florida early Monday as a Category 1 hurricane.

It is now a tropical storm, with top wind speeds around 65 mph.

"It looks like it's going to go out of a water again, regain some strength and they make a second landfall Thursday afternoon and then head north," Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel said in his Monday afternoon forecast. "It should be a depression as it moves into Virginia. It could be a low in tropical storm and that would occur Friday night into Saturday morning. On that track, it is going to bring a tremendous amount of rain northward. There will be some areas here in central and eastern Virginia that gets between six and 10 inches of rain."

