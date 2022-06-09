Man wanted for murder after SUV crashes into Henrico apartment

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection to a homicide on Bremner Boulevard two weeks ago.

An SUV struck one of the buildings at the Abbington West End Apartments near Staples Mill Road around 3 a.m. on May 25 before hitting two parked cars and coming to a stop, according to Henrico County Police.

The victim, 29-year-old Quincy L. Henderson of Richmond, was found with obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico Police Toyre D. Jones

Police said Thursday that Toyre D. Jones is wanted for second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the homicide were released.

