Toy delivery to St. Mary’s honors 'Kellan’s Legacy of Love'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Children at St. Mary’s Hospital received a delivery of toys Saturday in honor of a Midlothian boy's 14th birthday.

The fifth annual Kellan’s Legacy of Love Toy Drive collected new toys from January to March.

The effort began back in 2021 after Donna Reynolds lost her son Kellan to a rare mitochondrial disease. She started the nonprofit as a way to help educate people about the disease while also spreading joy at a place where her son spent many months.

“Being in the hospital isn't fun, and they get a toy that comforts them and helps them go through a procedure that's scary," Reynolds said. "The parents are really excited about it because it helps their child feel recognized while they’re here.”

