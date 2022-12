RICHMOND, Va. — Another parking lot in the city is in line for new development, and this time it’s one currently owned by Dominion Energy south of the Fan. D.C.-based Audeo Partners is planning to build 26 townhomes at 219 S. Stafford Ave., atop what’s currently an L-shaped, 1-acre parking lot. The plans were confirmed by Audeo partner Madi Ford, who co-founded the firm in 2020 with Michael Meers. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.