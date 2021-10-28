Police: Video shows quick-moving 'tow truck pirate' stealing car in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police issued an alert for a "tow truck pirate" stealing vehicles in Richmond.

Police released video of one such theft. The video was recorded Sunday, October 24, in South Richmond's Davee Gardens neighborhood between Interstate 95 and Route 301.

"The tow truck, black in color, backed towards a parked vehicle, lifted it with the tow gear and, within seconds, towed the vehicle away," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "There are no logos or lettering on the truck, which is required by state code for tow trucks for hire. Detectives ask the public to call 911 if they see this tow vehicle or any tow truck without the company name, lettering, or logo."

A Richmond Police spokesperson added this was the only confirmed "tow truck pirate" theft but said releasing the video could help connect other recent vehicle thefts to this case.

