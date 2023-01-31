Tow truck driver from Hopewell dies in Gloucester County crash

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — A 28-year-old tow truck driver from Hopewell died after crashing into a traffic light pole early Tuesday morning on Route 17 in Gloucester, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. near East Zandler Way when the Ford flatbed truck, which was hauling a Chrysler minivan at the time, ran off the left side of the highway and entered the median before hitting the pole, State Police said.

The driver of truck was ejected during the crash and died from his injuries. State Police said he was not wearing his seat belt.

He was later identified as Marquise Tashawn Haskins of Hazelwood Avenue.

The passenger in the truck was transported to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital with minor injuries, State Police said.

The truck was registered to "Born to Grind" Roadside Towing.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors at this time, according to Virginia State Police.