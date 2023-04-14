Watch Now
The story behind this Richmond mansion's unique design and breathtaking views

The L-shaped house at the end of Tow Path Lane overlooks the river and nearby train bridge.
RICHMOND, Va. -- A riverside house with a prime view of Richmond’s arched railroad bridge is hitting the market with a multimillion-dollar price tag. The 6,100-square-foot house at 21 S. Tow Path Lane, in the Kanawha Trace neighborhood near Byrd Park, was listed last week as a “coming soon” property. It was scheduled to become an active listing Friday with an asking price of $3.75 million.

Doug Dorsey with Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate has the listing, representing sellers Kevin and Ilene McFadden. Kevin is a principal and co-founder of local development firm Rebkee and is CEO of RAIR Systems, a Michigan-based cannabis company. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

