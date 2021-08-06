15 injured after Greyhound bus runs off I-95, stops on embankment

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- Fifteen people were taken to area hospitals after a tour bus crashed along Interstate 95 in Caroline County, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the wreck along I-95 north not far from State Route 639 just after 11:35 a.m. Friday, according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

Davenport said the bus was headed north when it "ran off the road to the left and came to rest in the embankment."

Official said that of the 43 people on board the bus, 15 adults, including the driver, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Davenport.

There has been no word yet on what caused the bus to run off the road.

"The investigation is ongoing," Davenport said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.