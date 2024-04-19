European company announces plans for 'cutting-edge' Chesterfield plant

RICHMOND, Va. -- Topsoe a company from Denmark, focused on carbon emission reduction technologies, has announced plans to build a factory in Chesterfield County. The factory will manufacture 'Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cells' or SOEC and is projected to bring $400 million in investments to the region.

Topsoe says the decision to build the plant follows them receiving an allocation of nearly $136 million in federal Section 48C tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act. Topsoe officials add that, "this more than $400M investment is expected to create at least 150 direct jobs in Virginia and more than 1,000 indirect jobs through the value chain."

SOEC are used in the production of clean hydrogen and derivatives like eAmmonia and eMethanol. The company says that the factory's output of electrolyzer stacks will enable an annual greenhouse gas emission avoidance of up to 2 million tonnes of CO2e.

That's, "the equivalent of avoiding the emissions from more than 400,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for a year," the company claims.

Virginia lawmakers reacted to the announcement with Governor Glenn Youngkin remarking, "I am thrilled that Topsoe has chosen the great Commonwealth of Virginia for its new, state-of-the-art factory that will be key to scaling clean hydrogen production. Virginia’s robust workforce, strategic location, and top business climate provide the necessary tools for Topsoe to continue to grow as a leader in the clean energy industry."

Virginia Senator Mark Warner also stated his support for the planned factory saying, "The Inflation Reduction Act represented a bold step towards maintaining American leadership in manufacturing, creating the next generation of clean energy jobs, and combatting climate change. I’m glad to see that vision executed in Chesterfield County with the announcement of a new Topsoe manufacturing facility. Thanks to tax credits from this landmark law, Virginia will continue to power our nation and lead the clean energy transition by creating good-paying manufacturing jobs across the Commonwealth"

Senator Tim Kaine also celebrated the announcement stating, "I’m thrilled that Topsoe will be setting up a state-of-the-art facility in Chesterfield County to help manufacture clean energy components. This wouldn’t have been possible without the investments we made in the Inflation Reduction Act, which I was proud to have helped pass in the Senate by one vote. I look forward to seeing how this project will boost economic growth, create jobs, and help us build a clean energy future.”

U.S. Representative Jennifer McClellan, who represents part of Chesterfield County also shared her excitement for the expansion in the county stating, "This new Topsoe facility in Chesterfield County will create hundreds of new jobs and stimulate millions of dollars in economic activity right here in Virginia’s Fourth. I will continue fighting with Senators Warner and Kaine to supercharge our transition to a clean-energy future and bring federal investments to our Commonwealth.”

The company did not say when they hope to have the factory up and running.

