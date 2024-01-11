$4M Windsor Farms buy tops Central Virginia home sales in December

RICHMOND, Va. -- A neighbor of Agecroft Hall led the pack of the priciest home sales in the region in December, with a price that made it the year’s fifth-highest sale two weeks before 2023 came to a close.

The 9,400-square-foot house at 304 Long Lane, across from the relocated 15th-century Tudor mansion in Windsor Farms, sold Dec. 15 for its asking price of $4.3 million.

The six-bedroom home on a 2-acre lot was listed in mid-October and went under contract the following week. Margaret Wade with Long & Foster had the listing for the sellers, listed in city property records as Thomas and Alice Cooper.

