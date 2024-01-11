$4M Windsor Farms buy tops Central Virginia home sales in December

RICHMOND, Va. -- A neighbor of Agecroft Hall led the pack of the priciest home sales in the region in December, with a price that made it the year’s fifth-highest sale two weeks before 2023 came to a close.
The 9,400-square-foot house at 304 Long Lane, across from the relocated 15th-century Tudor mansion in Windsor Farms, sold Dec. 15 for its asking price of $4.3 million.
The six-bedroom home on a 2-acre lot was listed in mid-October and went under contract the following week. Margaret Wade with Long & Foster had the listing for the sellers, listed in city property records as Thomas and Alice Cooper.
Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews