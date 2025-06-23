Richmond-area top CEO salaries listed: One had a $26M pay package

RICHMOND, Va. -- It pays to be the top boss at Richmond’s resident tobacco giant.

William Gifford Jr., CEO of Henrico-based Altria Group, the maker of Philip Morris cigarettes and other products, was once again the highest-paid executive among the region’s 20 largest publicly traded companies in 2024, according to recent filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission. With a total compensation package valued at $26.78 million, Gifford far outpaced the rest of his local peers. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.