Surplus food app 'Too Good To Go' launching in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — An app allowing consumers to purchase surplus food from local restaurants at a steep discount will launch in Richmond next week.

Too Good To Go allows businesses to list surplus foods in "Surprise Bags" at a discounted price, which users can buy through the app and pick up in an effort to prevent food waste.

The app begins operations in Richmond on Wednesday, May 21.

