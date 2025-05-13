Watch Now
Surplus food app 'Too Good To Go' launching in Richmond

2023_03_06_Too_Good_To_Go_Shop_1810.jpg
Courtesy of Too Good To Go
2023_03_06_Too_Good_To_Go_Shop_1810.jpg
RICHMOND, Va. — An app allowing consumers to purchase surplus food from local restaurants at a steep discount will launch in Richmond next week.

Too Good To Go allows businesses to list surplus foods in "Surprise Bags" at a discounted price, which users can buy through the app and pick up in an effort to prevent food waste.

The app begins operations in Richmond on Wednesday, May 21.

