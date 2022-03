HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Tonya Holmes, principal of Henrico County’s Harvie Elementary School, has earned the 2021-22 REB Award for Distinguished Educational Leadership. The Community Foundation and the REB Foundation present the award to four principals annually — one each from the school divisions of Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties and one from the city of Richmond. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

