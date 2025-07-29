HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 46-year-old Henrico man was identified as the man killed Monday evening after his vehicle struck several utility poles in what investigators say may have been caused by a medical emergency.

Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Hungary Spring Road and Staples Mill Road around 6:30 p.m. on July 28, 2025, for a reported crash.

Officers found a Toyota Camry that had collided with multiple utility poles.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as Tony Darrell Volley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police release new details, including driver's name, in fatal crash that closed Staples Mill Road

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

According to preliminary investigation findings, Volley was traveling north on Hungary Spring Road at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.

Investigators said Volley may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash and added Henrico Police are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Crash investigators from the Henrico Police Department continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.